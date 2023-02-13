“RV”: The RF Armed Forces destroyed part of the detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which executed Russian prisoners in Makeevka

The Armed Forces of Russia (RF Armed Forces) destroyed part of the detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which executed captured Russian soldiers in Makiivka. This is reported “Russian Spring” (RV).

According to the portal, motorized riflemen of the “O” group stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military, moving with battles in the direction of Krasny Liman. During the battle, a Ukrainian from the 80th ODShBr, a unit whose fighters shot the Russian military in Makeevka, came to them with a severe wound in the thigh.

Despite the fact that first aid was provided to the wounded man, he died on the way to the hospital. The rest of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated during the attack.

Footage of the execution of Russian prisoners of war in the village of Makeevka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) was published on November 18. One video showed the bodies of Russian servicemen who reportedly surrendered and were later shot by the Ukrainian military.