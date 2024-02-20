Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that it is time for the war in the Gaza Strip to end more than 4 months after it began, expressing its disappointment at the results of the Security Council’s vote on the draft ceasefire resolution. This came as international efforts and calls continued to achieve calm in the Gaza Strip. And achieving the release of prisoners and hostages.

The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “The UAE expressed great disappointment regarding the results of the Security Council’s vote on the draft humanitarian ceasefire resolution, which was supported by 13 out of 15 members. After more than four months of killing and displacement, with no end in sight, it is time for this war to end.”

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said in a message published through his official account on the “X” platform: “The veto of the draft resolution submitted by our sister Algeria in the Security Council, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, is unfortunate.” “And it deepens the humanitarian catastrophe.”

He added: “The international system based on clear and frank legal foundations is falling once again in the face of narrow political considerations in light of unprecedented human suffering, the price of which is being paid by civilians.”

Yesterday, the United States used its veto power against a draft resolution prepared by Algeria in the Security Council, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen members of the Security Council approved this project, and America opposed it by using its veto, while Britain abstained from voting.

The US representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that her country's use of the veto came “due to the negotiations in which America is participating to reach an agreement to release prisoners and achieve calm,” noting that “this is not the time to make a decision that might undermine those efforts.”

She added, “Washington is working with Qatar and Egypt to reach an agreement to release Israeli detainees and achieve calm in the Gaza Strip for a period of approximately 6 weeks, and after that work to build a lasting peace.”

She explained that “there are still gaps in the process of reaching an agreement, but the basic elements presented are still in place,” stressing that this agreement may lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities, and that everyone hopes to reach calm as soon as possible.

In turn, France stressed before the UN Security Council the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the two-state solution is the only guarantor of the rights of Palestine and Israel.

In addition, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic in Egypt, Ahmed Fahmy, said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during his meeting yesterday with Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Iraqi “Al-Hikma Movement,” discussed the tense regional situation and the war in the Gaza Strip, where the intensive Egyptian efforts to stop the shooting were discussed. fire and the implementation of humanitarian aid in large quantities sufficient to alleviate the enormous human suffering in the Gaza Strip, and the need for the international community to carry out its responsibilities to protect civilians and establish a ceasefire was emphasized.