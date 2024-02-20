Home page World

From: Armin T. Linder

A nature guide discovers a decades-old object on the Baltic Sea. A fascinating find, but one that also conveys a serious message.

Prerow – Martin Hagemann, a nature guide, leads visitors to the Baltic Sea on unusual excursions. He has been organizing “beach discovery hikes” for many years, including on the northern beach of Prerow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The participants should not only enjoy nature, but also be sensitized to the issue of waste. He regularly shares his extraordinary discoveries on his company's Facebook page. Same this time too.

“Crazy find”: Baltic Sea nature guide shows lids from GDR margarine

“There’s another (garbage) second helping! Great find!” he shares. The participants recently came across the lid of a decades-old margarine container that has survived the test of time almost unscathed. “Happened again on the weekly beach discovery hike last week,” he reports to our editorial team. The price is still clearly visible. Hagemann says: “If you don't look too closely and stumble upon the price of 1.00 M, you might well think that it is modern, as perfectly preserved as the colors and the lid itself are. It’s scary!”

The fact that the piece is so well preserved is, on the one hand, fascinating. On the other hand, it should make people who want to throw away such things act more consciously. Because it doesn't just disappear into thin air. Instead, decades later, it remains almost undamaged where it doesn't belong: in the middle of nature. In this case in or on the Baltic Sea.

GDR margarine lids have lasted for decades in or on the Baltic Sea

The lid comes from the GDR brand Cama, a delicatessen margarine from the VEB Thüringer Öl- und Margarinewerk Gotha. Reduced in calories, not suitable for frying, all of this can still be clearly read, as can the price at the time of one (GDR) mark. It is not the first find of this brand, adds Hagemann and shows the Cama lid – which is in significantly poorer condition – and which fell into his hands in July 2022. “Special fun fact: I was just talking to my guests about the fact that collecting trash earns karma points. Then I got the lid in my hand: Here, have it Cama.”

Hagemann also did a little research. His findings sound plausible, even if final confirmation would require a deep look into GDR archives or conversations with experts. He believes the lid was made between 1973 (when the quality seal, also visible, was awarded) and 1980 (when there was a design change). In any case, it can be seen as certain that the good piece is decades old. Despite all the fascination, the message is clear: Don't throw anything into nature! A strange discovery stunned a town in Baden-Württemberg a few months ago. (lin)

