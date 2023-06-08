HE Reem Bent Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Colombia this June 8 and 9 as part of her high-level visit to South America. A group of businessmen from the UAE will accompany her.

The minister visits the country in order to continue narrowing and strengthening bilateral relations, for which she will hold ministerial meetings in the country and will chair the Economic Forum between the UAE and Colombia.

EL TIEMPO spoke about it with His Excellency Salem Rashed Alowaisambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Colombia.

What are the expectations and what results do you expect from the visit to Colombia of the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Reem Bent Ebrahim Al Hashimy?

Relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Colombia have witnessed great progress in all sectors of common interest. Both countries are working to strengthen diplomatic, social and economic relations, since bilateral trade has achieved a notable increase in recent years, in addition to the growth of investments in both countries.

There is no doubt that the exchange of visits at all levels strengthens cooperation in the public and private sectors, as well as boosts the opportunities offered by the two countries in the areas of trade, investment and cooperation.

One of the main events in which the minister will participate is the Economic Forum between the United Arab Emirates and Colombia. What is the main message that she brings to that forum?

The two countries attach great importance to the development of trade and economic relations. The UAE is a global business and financial center that is home to various international companies and provides the right environment for global investments, including Colombian companies that want to be present and expand in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

For its part, Colombia enjoys its biological diversity, political and economic stability, and human capital. The country has potential to attract investment opportunities from the UAE in many priority sectors such as food security, sustainability, renewable energy and innovation..

What are the main areas of cooperation that the United Arab Emirates has prioritized with Colombia?

The visit to Colombia of Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs of the UAE, is of great importance to strengthen bilateral relations and advance the visions of cooperation between the two countries in sectors of common interest .

The promotion of development and scientific, technological, administrative and commercial knowledge is one of the pillars of His Excellency’s visit to Colombia. The UAE and Colombia have a common vision in implementing policies towards clean energy transition, and this is aligned with the UAE’s efforts to protect the environment, combat climate change and move towards a green and smart environment. , its investments in the field of renewable energy and green hydrogen production, interest in the fields of agriculture and land reclamation, support for small and medium-sized companies, and I especially highlight that the holding of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, will be an important platform to promote cooperation among all the countries of the world in the field of sustainability and the reduction of climate change.

The UAE and Colombia have a common vision in the implementation of policies aimed at the transition to clean energy.

Along with the minister comes a group of businessmen, what would you be interested in investing in Colombia and what type of business are you looking for?

There are opportunities for cooperation in many areas, including infrastructure development, educational and health programs, and renewable energy. Of course, UAE businessmen are looking for opportunities to contribute to the development of Colombia and its people by investing in many promising and important sectors.

The minister’s agenda also includes other South American countries. Why is the UAE interested in strengthening ties with the region?

The UAE is interested in developing bilateral relations of cooperation and association with the Latin American countries in all fields, discussing the possibility of bilateral associations and strengthening relations in all political, economic, parliamentary, cultural, tourism, trade, development and technology, as well as developing joint and innovative mechanisms for the development of capacities and the exchange of experiences.

Opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and South American countries are promisingespecially through the launch of joint projects in the technology sector and the expansion of investments in green economy, renewable energy and food security.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME