The range of RAM engines available on the European market expands with the entry of the engine into the price list Mild-hybrid 3.6-litre Pentastar V6, which will be available on the US marque’s 1500 Big Horn, 1500 Laramie and 1500 Rebel models. A novelty that RAM will present in all its details next weekend on the occasion of the German motocross Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2023 MXGP Championship.

High performance

First of all, this engine is characterized by its high specifications: in fact, we are talking about 305 HP of overall power and 364 Nm of maximum torque. But that’s not all of course, considering that this engine also guarantees significant advantages in terms of energy savingthanks to the presence of the mild-hybrid eTorque system which replaces the traditional alternator: a 430 kWh Li-ion battery packwhich uses the nickel manganese cobalt/graphite chemistry to offer, while in operation, a current of 48 volts both during acceleration and when changing gear.

Reduced consumption

Separate chapter as regards consumption: numbers in hand, this Pentastar V6 records a average reduction in consumption of 19% in the EPA combined cycle versus the 5.7-liter V8 powerplant. An advantage made possible by his advanced technologiesamong them the wide variable timing, the two-stroke variable valve lift, the cooled exhaust gas recirculation system and finally the compression ratio of 11.3:1, which offers an excellent balance between power, efficiency and performance.

Many other advantages

Last, but not least, is the energy recovery function during deceleration and braking to recharge the battery pack, introduced by RAM on this engine to support the increased towing and load capacity. “Additional torque at the crankshaft minimizes noise, vibration and roughness of the vehicle’s ride RAM explains. A combination of elements which not only allows better management of consumption, but also guarantees a better driving experience capable of attracting a wider public and also allows reaching the younger range, always attentive to novelties and eager to drive vehicles which combine great performance with bold aesthetics, hallmarks of the brand”.