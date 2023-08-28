Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwill travel “soon” to Russia to talk with his counterpart Vladimir Putinon an eventual resumption of the agreement to export Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea, the spokesman for his party, Omer Celik, announced on Monday.

(You can read: The Kremlin says that decisions about Prigozhin’s funeral will be made by his family)

“Our president took the initiative (of the dialogues for the resumption of the agreement) (…) and thus prevent the world from ending up facing a food crisis. He will visit Sochi soon. We think that, after that visit, there could be news,” Celik stated.

(Also: Poland and Baltic countries demand Belarus to expel the Wagner group)

for now, Neither the Russian nor the Turkish authorities specified the exact date that the visit will take place.

According to the Bloomberg agency, the Turkish leader could travel to Moscow on September 8, before the G20 summit.

(Also read: Another Colombian died in the war between Ukraine and Russia: he was the father of two children)

Russia has threatened to attack any ship leaving Ukraine in the Black Sea since it withdrew in mid-July from the agreement allowing Ukrainian grain to be exported through the country’s southern ports.

Wheat crops in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain and oil exporters, is now trying to establish new routes to transport its grains..

kyiv relies mainly on land routes and a shallow river port, which severely limits the amount of grain it can export.

(Keep reading: Genetic analysis confirms death of the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner)

Turkey, which helped seal the pact between the two countries in July 2022, is now trying to revive the initial agreement, with the aim of using it as a lever for peace negotiations between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday during a visit to kyiv that he did not see “any alternative solution” to the initial agreement.

(You can read: This was the uncomfortable relationship between Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner)

Fidan plans to travel to Moscow in the coming days to organize the meeting between Putin and Erdogan.

AFP