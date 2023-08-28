Thousands of meters of armored film will be pasted on the windows of schools and kindergartens in Belgorod

In Belgorod, before the start of the school year, it was decided to stick armored film on the windows of schools and kindergartens. This was reported in the city hall, writes RIA News.

“A total of 65 thousand square meters of film in 52 schools and 70 kindergartens,” the Belgorod administration explained.

At the moment, the Ministry of Education is distributing the film between kindergartens and schools. In addition, it is known that glass of school buses will be pasted over with a film. Work is expected to be completed by September 1st.

In July, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that a civil defense curriculum would be introduced in all educational institutions in the region. He added that the sooner children develop the skills to help and protect, the sooner they will understand how to act in crisis situations.