Donald Trump is also under investigation for the assault on Congress. It is the former president himself who made it known with a post on Truth Social in which he claims to have received a letter from the special prosecutor, Jack Smith, in which he is informed that he is being investigated by the grand jury.

“Mad Jack Smith, Attorney at the Justice Department for Joe Biden, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am the subject of a January 6 grand jury inquiry,” Trump wrote. stating that in the letter, “I am given just 4 days to appear before the grand jury, which almost always means arrest and indictment.”