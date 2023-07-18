In the video we can see various elements of EA Sports FC 24, such as HyperMotion V, Play Styles and the improved Frostbite game engine.

Electronic Arts presented EA Sports FC 24 . The company has made available a video that shows us all news and main features of the new chapter in the series formerly known as FIFA. You can see the gameplay videos below.

EA Sports FC 24: the most important news

EA Sports FC 24 aims to make a beloved formula even better

As we have explained to you in our tried EA Sports FC 24 uses HyperMotion V, or “volumetric”, a term by which EA indicates the ability to analyze the movements of a televised game. This new evolution of the technology used for years by Electronic Arts has allowed the team to get access to more animations of the most famous footballers, with many details on the movement of the arms, hands, torso position and more.

Play Styles, on the other hand, are special bonuses that make it possible to make an EA Sports FC 24 player’s way of playing unique: for example, Vinicius Jr. has a quality Play Styles in dribbling, while Mbappé is able to attack more effectively the open spaces. Over the months, new variations of players already in the game will arrive with more Play Stiles (seven at launch for each player, ten at most in the future). In total, there will be 34 different Play Styles, but that will double considering that there will be “Plus” versions and “gold” versions.

Finally, it is explained that the Frostbite has been improved and is now even more scalable. After years, for example, the Switch version will not be “Legacy”, that is, it will include some improvement instead of being a copy of the previous editions. There will be practically the same modes as the PS4 and Xbox One versions, but there will be no cross-play and nothing new from HyperMotion V (which is also missing from PS4 and Xbox One). Also on Switch EA Sports FC 24 will not go beyond 30 FPS.

As regards the mode of EA Sports FC 24, we will find Football Club Ultimate Team, the two usual career modes (as a manager and as a player), Club and Volta. For all the details you can read our dedicated article.