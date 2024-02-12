The world of athletics is in mourning after the tragic death of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, 24, and his coach Gervais Hakizimana, in a traffic accident in Kenya. This fact has shocked the international athletic community.

The young athlete, father of two, lost his life on Sunday night near the town of Kaptagar, in the Rift Valley, where he was training.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

He was driving the vehicle in which three people were traveling when he lost control and crashed into a tree, leaving him and his coach dead at the scene of the accident.

Kiptumwho set the world best in the Chicago Marathon last October, was preparing for the Paris Olympic Games and had announced his intention to break the two-hour barrier in the official Rotterdam marathon in April.

The news of his tragic death has sent shockwaves through the world of sport, with figures such as Eliud Kipchoge expressing his deep sadness and leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto highlighting his legacy as “an extraordinary sportsman”.

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, mourned the loss and sent condolences to the families, friends and teammates of Kiptum and Hakizimana, describing the athlete as “incredible” and his legacy as “extraordinary.”

The athletic community in Kenya and beyond has expressed its sadness at the untimely loss of Kiptum, remembering his talent and dedication to the sport.

His tragic death leaves a void in the world of athletics and is a reminder of the fragility of life, especially in a sport that demands so much sacrifice and dedication.