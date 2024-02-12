













The head of the Xbox division made it clear that the company will continue down this path, and the fact that it brings its titles to other systems does not mean that they will withdraw from the market as some are anticipating.

The information doesn't come directly from Spencer. It's actually from IGN reporter Shannon Liao.

In his publication he mentions 'The company held an internal meeting on Tuesday in which Spencer told employees that there were no plans to stop making consoles…'.

To the above, Liao added '[…]and that the Xbox would continue to be part of a strategy that involves multiple types of devices'. This is something that could be confirmed very soon.

Fountain: Microsoft

That would be sometime between February 12 and 17, when a 'business event' called 'Xbox Future Vision' takes place. But the exact date is not available yet.

The fact is that reports about first party games reaching other systems continue to appear and from various informants.

There are even leaks discovered by data miners that suggest imminent announcements in this regard.

To be clear, Phil Spencer did not confirm the rumors that Starfield is coming to PS5. his internal meeting took place the day after those rumors made headlines — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) February 10, 2024

This is how there is the possibility that HiFi Rush comes to Nintendo Switch and PS5. This would also happen with Sea of ​​Thieves and there are even rumors about the arrival of starfield or the new Indiana Jones game that is in development.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Obviously, only Microsoft and Xbox can confirm or deny the above. The best thing to do will be to wait for the earliest event date to be available and pay attention to it to find out what the future holds for Microsoft.

