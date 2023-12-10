You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He dies as a fan in the Granada stadium.
The match was suspended after an agreement between the two teams with the shortlist of referees.
The match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao, for matchday 16 of the Spanish League, was suspended after the death of a fan during the match, which forced him to be stopped after 18 minutes of play with a score of 1-0. in favor of the Basques.
“Granada CF vs. Athletic Bilbao has been suspended due to the sad death of a fan at the Nuevo los Cármenes Stadium,” La Liga of Spain reported in a statement on its social networks.
News in development…
