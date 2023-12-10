Zelensky congratulated Miley on his inauguration, wishing him to “surprise the world with his successes”

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky attended the inauguration of the elected President of Argentina Javier Miley in Buenos Aires. The Ukrainian leader announced this in his Telegram-channel.

The head of state congratulated his colleague with a hug and wished Miley and all the people of Argentina to “surprise the world with their successes.” Zelensky also expressed confidence in the further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

The Ukrainian President's trip to Miley's inauguration was reported on December 10. It was noted that on the way to Latin America he managed to meet with the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Jose Correia e Silva. Russia was represented at the inauguration of the new President of Argentina by Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov.