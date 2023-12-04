Toyota presented the concept at the Kenshiki Forum 2023 Urban SUVthe first of 6 battery electric vehicles introducing the future multi-technology strategy. We admired it in Brussels and it anticipates the soon-to-be-produced version of a new BEV scheduled for launch in 2024. This model will the most compact and accessible of the range of new electric cars, positioning itself in the competitive market B-SUV segmentexpected to be one of the major markets for BEVs in Europe.

Electric SUV with similar dimensions to Yaris Cross

Toyota’s Urban SUV concept is characterized by its authentic SUV presence, with a compact bodywork, muscular sides given by the high beltline and large wheel arches with a high driving height. The dimensions are in line with B-segment SUVs with a length of 4.30 m, a width of 1.82 m and a height of 1.62 m. The tires are Pirelli in size 255/50 R20, a little excessive for a city vehicle. The black wheel arches in shiny plastic material reminiscent of forged carbon are interesting. Other features will be communicated during 2024 when the definitive line and interiors will be revealed.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept rear lights

Of the interior we can only say that it is designed to maximize space on board, favoring passengers or cargo depending on needs. The availability of front and all-wheel drive reflects the deep-rooted presence of the AWD system in the DNA of Toyota products. Furthermore, the production model will offer a choice between two battery options to meet individual needs for accessibility or driving autonomy.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept side view

Photo Toyota Concept Urban SUV

