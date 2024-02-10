He Colombia Tour The queen stage will take place this Saturday, the one that the top favorites have targeted since the route for the 2024 edition was known: Cota and Alto del Vinomountain prize out of category, 138 km.

The first big challenge will be the third category climb in Vino, but on the east-west slope, it will be 3.9 kilometers to test your legs.

The first part

Then, the cyclists will face the descent section towards Villeta, from where they will begin to negotiate the last 30 km climb that will put everyone in their place.

The average slopes of the Wine will be 5.8 percent and the day will end at 2,854 meters high.

The prize is long, but not hard. From below a strong step will be imposed in search of eliminating the runners who are not doing well.

There will be several aspects to take into account; One, the climate, since it starts with cold, goes down to Villeta, where the heat predominates, and ends with low temperatures.

“That can be very key. We have to know who can be affected by such rapid climate change,” he said. Egan Bernal, who is 30 seconds from the lead.

Movistar, Astana, the Colombian National Team and Education EasyPost (EF) They are the teams in charge of moving the race, they lose it and that forces them to attack.

“We will go on the defensive, we have the lead and they are the ones who have to attack,” he told WEATHER Rodrigo Contreras (NU), the leader.

Everyone very close

Astana, with Harold Tejada He is 4 seconds behind the leader, he wants more and is ready to risk everything.

“We see those of the EF. The differences are not so high and that makes the race much more interesting and nervous. “Harold is fine, he is only 4 seconds from Contreras,” he stated. Alexei Lutsenko.

Tejay van Garderen, DT of the EF, no lies are told.

“We have several runners with the capabilities to go to the fight. Urán (26 seconds away) was among the favorites. Carapaz (at 40 seconds) is coming off a win in Ecuador and Chaves (at 40 seconds) is a strong card. They have us referenced, but we don't have the yellow and that forces us to go on the attack.”

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Movistar, one of the World Tour teams, has not shown its face and has Nairo Quintana (at 40 s) willing to fight for the title.

“We have 40 seconds lost. We will try. “Nairo is here to compete, not to run,” he said. Pablo Lastras, the DT.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel