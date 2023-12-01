Win, draw and even lose. Tolima’s outlook could not be better, two dates before the end of the League group stage. With 12 points and a solid lead, they have everything in their favor to celebrate their passage to the final early, when they face Águilas Doradas this Saturday (6 pm Win +).

Junior, who visits Cali (8:15 pm, Win +), needs to win and wait for the miracle, that the pijao team loses to reach date 6 of the home run alive.

Deportes Tolima is packed. His campaign has been impressive. He is doing so well that he is the favorite to reach the final. If Tolima wins, it qualifies. If Tolima ties, they qualify. If Tolima loses this match, it could also qualify if Junior does not beat Cali.

“I feel that we must approach these two games in the same way as we did with the previous games. Although we have an advantage over Junior, we still have an important step to take with a view to the final (…). My head still cannot look at the other home run until we are mathematically classified,” said coach David González, who changed the face of the team.

David González (left), coach of Deportes Tolima.

Since his arrival, Tolima has 12 victories in 13 games and that is why it is where it is, with this great present, with full victories in group A, with Diego Herazo as its goal man and with all the possibilities to be a finalist early .

Águilas Doradas, for its part, was another of the teams that disappointed in this phase of the championship, after having been the best in the first phase. They only have to fight for the place in the Copa Libertadores that is awarded by the reclassification table.

The outlook for Junior to fight for classification

On the other side is Junior de Barranquilla, who remains attached to a glimmer of hope to go to the final. Your outlook is not simple. They must defeat Deportivo Cali, as a visitor, and hope that Tolima stumbles. Junior has 7 points, so he only needs to win the two games he has left, but depending on Tolima not doing so.



“We hope things work out for us to reach the last game with the possibility of qualifying,” said Junior coach Arturo Reyes after the draw with Águilas. Junior visits a Deportivo Cali that also has no chance of going to the final, after its poor presentation in the home runs.

The outlook is set for Tolima to go to the final, but nothing is written and Junior still clings to the possibilities.

