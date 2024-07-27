The Belgian Grand Prix weekend begins with a question: which wing should you mount for qualifying and the race? Should you aim for a setup that is better at performing in the first or third sector on long straights or a more aerodynamically loaded setup that allows you to be more competitive in the fast corners of the second sector and that can potentially give you an advantage over degradation and in the event of rain?

This year too, the classic Spa dilemma arose not only in the challenge at the top, but also in the middle of the group, with many different tests during the day. Also for this reason the teams themselves seem to be a bit in the dark about what the different values ​​are on the field, because many teams used the first day of free practice to experiment and compare themselves with a new asphalt that seems to offer more grip on the one hand, but on the other, according to the drivers, accentuates graining more, making it much more difficult to manage the tires and the related degradation.

Friday put a McLaren on a pedestal that is a candidate to close the first part of the championship with another outstanding result, because the MCL38 is very different from the car that here a year ago had to give way between a low-charge wing that was not optimized, so much so that it had to use the one from Baku brought in at the beginning of the season, and a package that did not make efficiency one of its great strengths. But twelve months later, the music has changed and the Woking team is aiming to give itself another one-two that probably only Max Verstappen could have broken on dry ground.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The news of the (pre-announced) penalty to Max Verstappen for the engine change changes the scenarios. Although it is true that in the past the three-time world champion had managed to win comfortably even with a penalty, starting from the fourteenth spot in 2022, at the time the team from Milton Keynes could count on a wide advantage. This year that performance delta has thinned out more than the Dutchman would have liked, with a race that will logically be all uphill.

The team hopes to start at least eleventh, but to do so, they would need to beat the two McLarens on a flying lap: in the dry, pole seems like a three-way battle, with the two McLarens and Verstappen himself vying for first place, while the rain could throw up a few more unknowns. But how do these two cars compare, and what clues can be gleaned to understand what the respective choices in terms of aerodynamic load could be?

It is good to start with a consideration, that is, that Norris’ time came several minutes after Verstappen’s and Piastri’s, with a track that, with this new asphalt, has shown to improve lap after lap. Furthermore, the British driver was one of the few, with only Charles Leclerc, to use two sets of new soft tyres in FP2 (given the risk of rain tomorrow), understanding the behaviour of the compound beforehand. Precisely for this reason, even in Red Bull, they see the comparison with Piastri as more truthful on the potential of the RB20.

In the first session Verstappen was undoubtedly the fastest, with a wide margin born from an extremely competitive second sector, in particular in the area of ​​turn 11, where a lot of downforce and great stability can make the difference. The Dutchman had started with a car more loaded than the competition, but in the second session Red Bull opted for a different approach, cutting the upper part of the flap (although only on the car of the three-time world champion). A relatively economical choice aimed at saving on the budget as it is not necessary to modify the wing but only the flap of the DRS openings.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

McLaren instead showed up with a more unloaded wing and Red Bull suspects that, beyond this aspect, the Woking team exploited more aggressive mappings already on Friday. A suspicion that is actually shared by George Russell who, even though with a more unloaded wing he manages to have better speeds than his teammate, who instead focused on a more unloaded solution in search of better balance, compared to McLaren he still suffered a couple of tenths of a gap. Going to look at the partials, even with the more unloaded wing Red Bull does not suffer so much in terms of pure top speed, because at a certain point you clearly reach a ceiling, but rather in progression and this is clearly evident especially before Eau Rouge, on the Kemmel straight and before turn 17.

The only other two areas where McLaren seems to have something extra are Turn 8, one of the slowest where there is a tendency to fight against understeer, a topic on which the Woking team has improved a lot over the last year, and the chicanes 12 and 13, which have not been resurfaced. It is no coincidence that Verstappen struggled against understeer today. It is interesting to note, however, that Norris seems to have kept something aside in Turn 11, even compared to his teammate, with a much more marked “lift” phase: on the contrary, Piastri went much closer to Verstappen’s references, although he was unable to match him.

The discussion regarding race pace is much more complex, because the references are fluctuating for everyone, between traffic and slipstreams in their favor. Norris himself was able to count on a slipstream on several occasions, especially in the initial part of the stint, without considering that in reality, having delayed the program on the single lap in search of better references, the British driver started the high fuel program later than his rivals.

Far more interesting are the references of Verstappen and Piastri: in the case of the Dutchman, the start of the stint was encouraging, but in the final part he suffered problems not so much of pure degradation, but rather linked in some way to the car, so much so that during the pit stop at the end of the stint he asked to go and check the car because it had reported strange sudden bounces, as can be seen from the timetable, which increased by more than a second from one lap to the next.

Verstappen vs Norris FP2 Belgium telemetry comparison Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

However, at the end of the day Norris focused more on one element, namely the aero configuration to choose. In case of rain, the package to choose would probably be the most loaded one but, according to the Briton, this choice could also be valid for the dry. All the teams experienced a greater degradation than expected on the new asphalt and, in addition, there was some graining, which is why the choice to focus on something more loaded could prove effective well beyond the rain.

Elements also highlighted by Carlos Sainz after the free practice, who underlined how there is still a lot to learn on how to manage the setup on this asphalt: on the one hand, it has increased the grip as expected but, on the other, the tyre consumption is higher than expected. Furthermore, the graining on the front is one of those aspects that could push to consider the use of the hard in the race because, as seen in Silverstone, a harder compound helps to manage this phenomenon more easily.

For its part, the Reds hope that tyre management can be a plus in the fight with Mercedes, the real rival of the weekend. As anticipated by Charles Leclerc, there is no magic solution that can solve the problems, although the encouraging sign is that the feared bouncing has not been a critical element like in other weekends full of fast corners. To match Ferrari’s benchmarks, Mercedes had to run with the most unloaded wing on Friday, while when Lewis Hamilton used the most loaded version to find greater stability in the second sector, the gaps on the straights rose dramatically, but without returning a big step forward in the guided corners.

The interesting aspect is that, while it is true that Leclerc himself was able to benefit from a track in better conditions, in absolute terms the SF-24 performed well in the first part of the second sector, in the medium-speed chicanes, even though it clearly suffered, however, in the high-speed corners such as Pouhon, where the gap to the Red Bull reached 9 km/h.