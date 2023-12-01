SBU Colonel Starikov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces in Crimea will meet resistance from a million partisans

In the event of a hypothetical seizure of Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would meet resistance in the form of a million partisans. Retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov warned about the consequences in an interview YouTube– channel “YES THIS IS SO”.

“We will get a million hostile people, I say right away – hostile people. And this will lead to guerrilla warfare,” said the former intelligence officer.