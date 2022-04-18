One of the most anticipated video game compilations is the video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, either TMNT. This is known as TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection and brings together the arcade titles of the Ninja Turtles.

But not only that, but also brings the ones that came out in Game Boy, NES, SNES Y Sega-Genesis. Back then only a standard edition was mentioned. But Konami revealed this week that it won’t be the only one for sale.

A collectors presentation is planned that will include a number of very attractive extras. There are so many things that it brings that its price has risen considerably, since it costs $149.99 dollars.

At the current exchange rate, it would be $2,974.27 Mexican pesos. Among what it includes is the collection of games in physical format in a box whose original design comes from Kevin Eastmanwho is one of the creators of this franchise.

Likewise, the limited edition of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection brings a fabric poster adorned with an illustration of the Eastmanbut based on the classic TMNT: Turtles in Time which measures 16 x 24 inches.

Another of their bonuses is a multi-layered acrylic diorama featuring Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael Y Michelangelo. The latter measures 4.5 x 5 inches. A set of attractive enamel pins is also included.

A limited edition of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection with many extras

These pins are adorned with five classic designs based on The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder Y Krang. To all the aforementioned are added 12 cards of the characters of TMNT: Tournament Fighters.

Among them are Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more. The size of each one is 3 x 5 inches. An excellent 180 page full color art book could not be missing either.

Each of the 13 games included in this compilation has its respective chapter. What systems will this limited edition be available for? well for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Y Switch.

There are no plans to release it for PC. What Konami not mentioned is when this build will be available for sale. As announced, it will be this year, but it does not have a precise date or release window.

