The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Sunday that three American soldiers died in a drone attack in the northeast of

Jordan, near the border with Syria.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know that “was carried out by Iranian-backed radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”added the president in a statement.

As a result of the attack, which occurred at night, At least 25 other people were also injured. who were stationed at a US base in the area, according to the US Army Central Command.

As a US government official told CNN, the drone was apparently sent from Syria and was a one-way flight.

The attack constitutes the first time members of the US military have died since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, on October 7, and worsens the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

(Also read: Why is it difficult to achieve the creation of two states after Israel's war in Gaza?)

🇺🇸🇯🇴🇸🇾 | White House statement from US President Joe Biden on last night's drone attack by Iranian-backed forces on a US patrol base in northeastern Jordan, resulting in the deaths of 3 … pic.twitter.com/0Ki46qYcaA — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) January 28, 2024

The deaths occur in an explosive context. United States and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been the target of more than 150 attacks since mid-October, according to the Pentagon.

Washington carried out retaliation in both Syria and Iraq. Furthermore, since this January, the United States has bombed, with support from the United Kingdom, positions of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, a pro-Iranian group that attacks international merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Biden, who was informed of the attack early Sunday, said the United States “will hold all those responsible accountable.” at the time and in the manner we choose.”

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And our nation will never forget their final sacrifice,” he added, in a statement released by the White House.

(Also: The letter in which Netanyahu asks Petro to intercede for the hostages in Gaza)

The attack marks the first time that members of the US military have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

From Jordan, Minister of Government Communications and official government spokesperson Muhannad Moubaideen told Al-Mamlaka on Sunday that The attack targeting US forces near the Syrian border did not occur inside that country.

Mubaideen explained to Al-Mamlaka that the attack targeted the Al-Tanf base in Syria. The US base at Al Tanf is in Syria, on the border with

Jordan and Iraq.

AFP and EFE