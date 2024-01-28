Capital region | Haavisto tops the vote tally in Helsinki, Stubb second

Haavisto had received 36.5 percent of the votes of the people of Helsinki, while slightly more than 60 percent of all votes had been counted.

Voters' associationPekka Haavisto led the first round of the presidential election in Helsinki, when just over 60 percent of the votes had been counted. At this point, Haavisto had received 36.5 percent of the votes of the people of Helsinki.

The coalition came second in the votes of Helsinki Alexander Stubb with 30.1 percent of the votes. It was the third Jussi Halla-aho (ps) by 9.8 percent. Right on his heels came fire Lee Andersson (left) with 9.6 percent.

It was fifth Olli Rehn (voter association, center) with 7.8 percent and sixth Jutta Urpilainen with 3.9 percent. Mika Aaltola was at this stage 1.1 percent of the votes of the people of Helsinki. Sari Essayah and Hjallis Harkimo received less than one percent of the votes of the people of Helsinki at this stage.

in Espoo Stubb was in first place, after just over 60 percent of all votes had been counted. At this stage, Stubb had received 41.7 percent of the votes of the people of Espoo.

Second in Espoo's votes was Haavisto with 27.4 percent of the votes. Halla-aho was third with 11 percent.

In Vantaa at this stage, Stubb held the top spot with 30.4 percent of the votes. Second place was held by Haavisto with 28.1 percent.

In third place was Halla-aho, who at this stage had received 16.6 percent of the votes of the people of Vantaa.

Helsinki in the city council, the largest party is the coalition, the second largest is the Greens, and the third largest is Sdp.

The Coalition is also the ruling party in Espoo and Vantaa. The second largest party in Espoo, the Greens, and the third largest, the Sdp. In Vantaa, Sdp is the second largest and Perussuomalaiset is the third largest.