After launching in the US and UK last July, Threads will roll out to users in the European Union on December 14. Meta has yet to make an official announcement, choosing instead to update the Threads website with an untitled countdown, not visible in countries where Threads is already available. European Instagram users can also search for the term “ticket” within the app to discover a digital invitation to Threads, complete with a scannable QR code and a launch time, which may vary depending on the user’s country of residence. user. A countdown timer shows five days and twenty hours remaining. Pink and orange confetti fall in the background. The timer style is almost identical to the one Meta used to launch Threads in July. The delay in launching Threads in the EU was caused by what Meta spokesperson Christine Pai described as “regulatory uncertainty”, likely referring to the European bloc’s strict Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules. In particular, Threads works by transporting your data from Instagram to the new social network without a registration. It’s not immediately clear whether any changes have been made to the core Threads experience in the EU to accommodate these rules.