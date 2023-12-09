Schools | Once again, the digital project ran into difficulties: the price of the system dubbed the “new Wilma” doubled

The learning Digione information system developed by seven cities is delayed.

Seven the new Digione educational project jointly developed by the city is delayed and its price almost doubles.

It is a school’s information system complex, where different programs, services and learning materials of teachers, students, guardians and administration are tied together.

One of these services is Wilma, a messaging service used by schools.

Vantaa has served as the project’s host municipality. Espoo, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Oulu, Tampere, Turku and Kuntien Tiera, a developer of digital services owned by municipal operators, are also included.

The beginning originally, the new streamlined Digione information system was supposed to be completed by the end of this year, and will cost 12 million euros. A couple of million more euros have since been added to the preparation.

Now the estimate is that the project will extend to 2025. A maximum of 11.8 million euros in additional funding is needed, of which Vantaa’s share is 2.1 million euros.

“We already knew from the start that the schedule was very tight. Along the way, two more municipalities joined in addition to the original five municipalities. Among other things, finding common operating models for municipalities has slowed down development work. We are in the process of agreeing on additional time with Business Finland”, says the project manager Kirsi Lehto.

Vantaa has acted as the project’s host municipality, because it received 5.4 million euros in funding from Business Finland for the development work. The terms of the grant specified a back limit for the project.

Three The goal of the development work started a year ago is a more flexible working environment for both teachers and students, which is user-friendly and where different services can be accessed with a single login.

Perhaps the most interesting item for the general public is the reform of the schools’ messaging system Wilma, which will be tested next spring as part of an extensive pilot.

Wilma’s fate or the new message system replacing it had to be understood from a completely new starting point, because in the social security reform, school curators and psychologists moved to welfare areas.

Municipalities have now had to decide, for example, whether curators and psychologists have access to school information systems or not.

“The question is whether curators and psychologists will be allowed directly into the information system, or through individual information requests.”

A model library will also be piloted in the spring. Teachers can plan their teaching using model libraries, where teachers create subject area and learning event models.

In three in a year, the operating environment of schools has changed a lot, because compared to the beginning of the 2020s, the value of information security has only increased. There has been a lot of discussion in Europe about where the collected data should be stored.

A large part of cloud services is owned by international big business giants.

In an unstable world situation, denial of service attacks are a real risk, and the new digital platform must be built to withstand them as well.

“On the other hand, for example, the school’s message system should be so easy to use that the students’ guardians would read those messages. You have to try to strike a balance between data security and ease of use.”

Next in the local pilots starting in the spring, different themes will be tested, one of which is a teaching planning tool intended for teachers.

The smooth use of digital teaching material in schools has been hampered by the fact that data does not transfer between different services and you have to log in to each service separately. It takes time to start the programs, and the change in usernames and passwords makes the surface tighter.

In addition to seven cities, several business partners selected through tenders are involved in the development work.

Helsinki is not involved in the Digione project, because until last October the capital was trying to develop its own information system for schools and kindergartens..

At that time, Helsinki announced that the development of the new ASTI system was finished.

The information system, which already cost 32 million, was left unfinished, because the city would have had to do a lot of development work for the sake of the whole, which was not directly related to the growing industry.

For the Digione project, Helsinki’s experiences are a warning example.

“From the experiences in Helsinki, we can conclude how challenging an entity we have to develop,” says Lehto.

