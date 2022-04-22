thorn princess from Spy x Family is a dangerous assassin who hides under the identity of Yor Briar, and with the arrival of the anime adaptation, she has already gained a good number of fans.

Mirikashi Cosplay She seems to have been struck by this character, so she went to work to replicate her outfit.

In the images that I share with you below you will be able to see the rudest side of this lethal girl, and you will surely love it.

the attire of thorn princess from Spy x Family It may seem simple, but it has its own degree of difficulty.

Mirikashi managed to replicate the shape of the dress, which has an appearance that simulates the texture of leather, although where it stands out is in the neck accessory, which shows a ribbon fabric.

The hands are partially covered by a pair of gloves that leave the fingers bare, and to top it off, she wears a golden headband with a peculiar design resembling roses.

This cosplay looks extremely similar to the original, and is just a sample of the work that Mirikashi achieves. If you want to discover more of the cosplayer’s work, you can follow her on your Instagram account.

Who is Thorn Princess from Spy x Family?

As I mentioned at the beginning of the note, she is a dangerous assassin who hides under the identity of Yor Briar, and also pretends to be the wife of Loid Forgera secret agent Westalis under the name of twilight.

She and her partner adopt little Anya in order to fulfill a mission, and from that moment on an adventure begins that gives us all kinds of situations.

If you want to see this skillful and deadly girl, you can do it through Crunchyroll.

