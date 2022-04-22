Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira lost to the Iraqi Air Force 3-2, in the match that brought them together, as part of the fifth and penultimate round matches of the second group matches, of the Asian Champions League. Bayesh Air Force Club in the sixth minute, and “substitute” Alaa Abbas doubled the score in the 60th minute, before Abdullah Ramadan scored the goal to reduce the difference in the 62nd minute, and Omar Traore equalized for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in the 76th minute, before Sherif Abdel Kazem kidnapped The third goal of the Air Force in the deadly time “the 92nd minute”, bringing the Iraqi team close to deciding the second place for its own good and entering the qualification calculations within the best seconds.