dragonball is a franchise that is made up of iconic sites, this goes from the Capsule corporation, the planet of kaiosamathe temple of Kamisama himself, the house of Goku and even the place where you live Bills, the god of destruction. However, there is a location that no fan lets go unnoticed and that is the well-known Kame House.

As many know, this is one of the first recurring locations in dragonballthat small island where the Teacher Roshiand where they were trained Krillin and Goku. For its part, the house in the middle of the sea was also the setting for the presentation of raditzthe villain who gave the opening for the first arc of Z.

This brings us to the user dbz_over, who shared what the tropical paradise would look like in real life, with the same pink color as the house, its red roof, as well as the name of the place on the front. There is also the interior part, which looks like the room where the Teacher Roshi watch the news, as well as the bedroom where Goku is recovered in the saga of the androids.

Editor’s note: It would definitely be fun to live in these kinds of places, but what I still don’t understand is the part about how TV works without electricity, unless good old Roshi bought a generator or something.