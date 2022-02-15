Zacatecas.- Homicides are the daily bread of Zacatecas and this morning was no exception, two bodies were located in the community of Noria de Gringos belonging to the municipality of Morelos.

It is about a woman and a man the people who were executed and were found on the road that leads to the aforementioned community.

Finding the murdered people was reported through the 911 Emergency System, according to the Voice of the Department of Public Security.

After the report, elements of the Municipal Police went to the site to confirm the presence of lifeless woman and man and cordoned off the area to request support from the Investigative Police of the Attorney General of the State of Zacatecas.

The two people had injuries caused by the impact of a firearm projectile.and was also found in the area, a message alluding to a criminal group.

Investigation personnel and experts processed the place and carry out the collection of evidence as part of the corresponding investigation.

Finally, the bodies were lifted and transferred to the Forensic Medical Service. (Semefo) for the necropsy of law, with this fact they add up to 50 homicides so far in the month of February.

