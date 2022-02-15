Come what may, swimPSG will have to reproach Mbappé. Whatever happens, you will have Madrid have a lot to thank Courtois and Militao for. That was the match. A moderate to severe attack by the French, with their large figure well above the general level, in the role of a planetary star, and an uncompromising resistance from Madrid, who always wanted this to be long and that the strength of the Bernabéu accompany him. Missing will make you. From the Parc des Princes he left without giving a scare to a superior rival and with two notable casualties for the return leg, Casemiro and Mendy, locks that jump through the air. PSG was comforted by the goal in added time, but left with the feeling of not having closed the lawsuit because of his attack, where all Qatari investment has been concentrated.

It was with Benzema, because the player wanted it that way and because there is nothing like it in the group, or perhaps in the world. The Frenchman’s half is double that of any other nine in the squad. There he has work this summer Florentino. And it was without Neymar, which prevented seeing the sculptural group that the emir of Qatar has completed, whose superb investment makes no sense without a Champions. Filling yourself with titles in France does not put you on the map. Neymar has been swallowing the character, first, and Mbappé, later. Probably, the Ballon d’Ors of the transition have left him, those that were revealed between the beginning of the decline of Messi and Cristiano and the definitive takeoff of his partner. He has ended up in a huge artist who only knocks down walls with the muses. He is not enough to reign. PSG manages well without him with Di María, whose energy is tiresome to the eye.

For him, for Achraf and for Mbappé the French started the game against a very wrinkled Madrid, of fleeting possessions, subdued by that rival made of gold and marble. It is a tendency for Ancelotti’s team to take time to enter the games. Too long in some. An eternity if it comes to Champions, because sharks abound there and not everyone wears out. That’s how he spent almost the entire game, giving up corners, resisting with ten behind, confined to his field and, from time to time, swallowing opportunities. The two at the beginning were made by Mbappé. His first assistance was sent to the stands by Di María. His first shot, sent by Messi, was rejected by Courtois.

Vinicius, missing

“park well”Mendilibar said one day to explain the latest version of Messi. He probably wanted to explain that the Argentine is also a master at crouching down, at not being with everyone but with those that suit him. He like that he plays in this PSG. DArmed with the role of weapon of mass destruction, he now plays the role of point guard and is also magnificent there if his vigilance is not doubled. From three quarters of the field he made a Madrid suffer condemned to live without the ball, tied to the helm of its centrals and its sides. The great virtue of Madrid in that torture was the withdrawal. He never caught a team full of sprinters like PSG with the wrong foot. The dark side is that it was not a threat either. Not even in the final part of the first part, when he balanced the forces, Vinicius was able to find a weakness in Achraf. Benzema and Asensio also had a residual stake. And it is that Madrid goes wherever its midfielders take it, this time extremely recovering and almost never creative.

The PSG only took in that period the statistics under the arm: 59% of a handball possession and 35 attacks against nine, only one truly real.

That abuse without return of the ball made the French team more daring in the second half. The best summary was a triangulation on the edge of the area resolved with a point-blank shot from Mbappé rejected by Courtois, the only one left to show off back there and who ended up being Madrid’s most decisive player, which is saying a lot about him and very little about the team.

the penalty

Because at game time, Carvajal, overwhelmed and reckless, knocked down Mbappé with a crash. Book penalty and pardon of the Belgian to Messi, that old nightmare of Madrid that ceased to be a long time ago.

The changes to a quarter of an hour confirmed a Madrid belly up and a PSG downhill. Ancelotti alleviated Carvajal’s suffering with Mbappé. Lucas Vázquez entered for the impossible to stop him. Also Rodrygo, who has more lap than Asensio, came out to pour cement on that band, the whip of the French. And Pochettino ended up putting Neymar, the last tenor, out of business since November. That took Mbappé to the right without losing danger. Madrid already knows that there, where he dreams of it, is also a cannon.

The end seemed less dramatic for Ancelotti’s men, the refreshments from Madrid and their own fatigue minimized the final siege of the French, until Mbappe wanted. He took the ball on the left, he made Lucas and Militao disappear and scored a world crack goal that knocked the whites down in added time. The Bernabéu will demand something else from this Madrid.