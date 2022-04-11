Sinaloa.- With the blessing of the priest Ángel Fernando Martínez, authorities of the three levels of government gave the starting flag of the Easter operation At the port of AltataNavalato.

The authorities called on Sinaloans to enjoy the beaches respecting all security measures, and also health ones. They reiterated the call that intoxicating beverages not be consumed in recreational centers and that if they do, they should not drive. In Altata the visitors they will have to vacate the boardwalk at 12:00 PM. Some 317 municipal elements will be the ones that will protect the municipality. The authorities aspire to have a White Holy Week.

For his part, the state director of civil protection, Héctor Félix Carrillo, explained that at least half a million people are expected to come to the beaches of this port and asked that everyone return home safely next Sunday. In the state there are more than 200 points where visitors are expected this Easter.

Sheyla Osiris Tadeo Bringas, who was a special guest at the event, explained that Altata Bay is one of her favorite places.

The head of the Secretary of Welfare Ruth Diaz Gurría invited visitors to take care of their integrity and the beaches, to take all the garbage and not cause pollution. the municipal president

Margoth Urrea Pérez, assured that the City Council staff works to guarantee visitors a safe vacation and that they await them with open arms.