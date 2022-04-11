After a disappointing season



Lakers fire master coach Vogel



Frank Vogel.

Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





Los Angeles After missing the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with coach Frank Vogel. The team announced this on Monday.







Champion coach Frank Vogel has no future with the Los Angeles Lakers after a disappointing NBA season. The team of basketball superstar LeBron James confirmed on Monday the separation from his 48-year-old coach, who led the Californians to the 2020 title.



Photo: AP/Steven Senne





“We will forever be grateful to him for giving us the championship,” said general manager Rob Pelinka. “This is an incredibly difficult decision, but we believe it is necessary.” A successor solution was not mentioned.

The Lakers won 146-141 aet at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but missed out on the playoffs earlier. Vogel’s contract would have continued for another year.

