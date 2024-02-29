They link 16 alleged members of the Delta Group to the trial Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who were arrested by the National Guard on February 21 in Tlaquepaque.

The Federal delegation in Jalisco of the FGR reported that the 16 detainees – in two different events – were linked to proceedings for the crimes of violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives, in its modality of carrying and possession of firearms. for exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

In the first place, 12 people were arrested and a minor was detained on a farm located in the Revolución Subdivision, they were assured six long weapons, one short weapon, seven magazines, three spell weapons, 143 cartridges of various calibers and a vehicle.

Also located were 9 bags with marijuana, 25 chargers, 41 cell phones, four firearms, a bag containing a crystalline substance, 12 vests, various vehicle license plates, six motorcycles and two vehicles. Unofficially it was reported that some garments had 'Delta' printed on them.

The Specialized Judge described the detention of the alleged hitmen as legal, after the provision of evidence from the Federal Public Ministry.

The alleged criminals They will be in Puente Grande for the duration of their process . The detainees are Jaziel “G”; Alfonso “R”; Thomas “L”; Cristian “M”; Francisco “C”; Brandon “B”; Diego “T”; Leobardo “P”; Jonathan “L”; Rosaura “P”; José “F” and Anthony “O”.

In a second event also on February 21, the National Guard arrested three men and a womanwere captured after the anonymous report of the presence of armed people and foul odors coming from the house in the neighborhood El Tapatío.

Elements of the National Guard moved to the place where they were received with shots, so they repelled the aggression and they arrested Jorge “E”, Julio “V”; Paulina “J” and Noe “A”. In this event, a woman who tried to flee fell from a roof and died.

The alleged criminals were assured c four long weapons, four magazines; 111 cartridges and four vests with the legends of an organized crime group.

Insured in the second incident / FGR Jalisco

In addition, 36 hand-made firearms were found, six short firearms, eight long firearms, 30 magazines and various useful cartridges, 21 cocaine wrappers, 48 ​​marijuana wrappers, 70 crystal wrappers, eleven cell phones, 23 license plates, four scales, seven ballistic vests, six vehicles and three motorcycles.