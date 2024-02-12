Do you want a reliable car? Buy a BMW!

We have only just completed the Consumers' Association's reliability survey, and the next reliability survey is already here. JD Power (now well known) presents the findings of their latest Vehicle Dependency Study. Exciting!

First a quick brief: what exactly is being investigated? First of all, it is an American study, so only cars that are delivered in the US were examined. So you won't find the French brands in the list (perhaps a good thing). The number of problems per 100 cars over a period of 3 years is examined.

Most reliable brands in 2024

The big winner of the study is anything but surprising. That is – you guessed it – Lexus. It was also number 1 in the Consumers' Association survey. Lexus' parent brand is also not doing badly, because Toyota is in second place.

We take note of the position of the American brands, from position 5 onwards it becomes interesting again. That's where we meet MINI. It is not entirely surprising (MINI also scored well last year), but now they are even in 5th place.

Of the (other) German brands scored Porsche the best, with sixth place. BMW is the only one of the German Three to conquer a place in the top 10. Mercedes is in the middle bracket and Audi comes off downright shabby. They are in 29th place out of 30…

Although Lexus and Toyota score very well, it is noticeable that most other Asian brands score a lot less. Hyundai for example, is below average and Honda is even at the bottom of the middle bracket. Now that says little about the European Hondas, because the American range is very different.

The complete list of the most reliable brands according to JD Power looks like this:

Lexus: 135 Toyota: 147 Buick: 149 Chevrolet: 174 MINI: 174 Porsche: 175 Mazda: 185 Kia: 187 BMW: 190 Dodge: 190 Jeep: 190 Cadillac: 196 Hyundai: 198 Subaru: 198 Nissan: 199 Genesis: 200 Aries: 201 GMC: 206 Honda: 206 Acura: 216 Mercedes: 218 Infiniti: 219 Ford: 239 Volvo: 245 Lincoln: 251 Tesla*: 252 Volkswagen: 267 Land Rover: 268 Audi: 275 Chrysler: 310

Most reliable cars in 2024

In addition to the most reliable brands, JD Power also shares what the best cars are per segment. Here we again see many Lexuses and Toyotas, but BMW also wins prizes. According to J.D. Power, the X1 and the X6 the most reliable cars in their respective segments.

The BMW 3 and 4 Series also receive an honorable mention. After the Lexus IS, these are the best cars in the 'Compact Premium Car' segment. Since the IS is not available from us, you have a 3 Series the next best thing to grab.

Below is the complete list of the best models per segment:

Compact Car : Toyota Corolla (Honda Civic, Toyota Prius)

: Toyota Corolla (Honda Civic, Toyota Prius) Compact Premium Car : Lexus IS (BMW 4 Series, BMW 3 Series)

: Lexus IS (BMW 4 Series, BMW 3 Series) Midsize Car : Toyota Camry (Chevrolet Malibu, Hyundai Sonata)

: Toyota Camry (Chevrolet Malibu, Hyundai Sonata) Midsize Premium Car : Lexus ES

: Lexus ES Premium Sporty Car : Porsche 718 (Chevrolet Corvette)

: Porsche 718 (Chevrolet Corvette) Small SUV : Buick Encore (Toyota C-HR, Chevrolet Trax)

: Buick Encore (Toyota C-HR, Chevrolet Trax) Small Premium SUV : BMW X1 (Volvo XC40)

: BMW X1 (Volvo XC40) Compact SUV : Chevrolet Equinox (Buick Envision, Toyota RAV4)

: Chevrolet Equinox (Buick Envision, Toyota RAV4) Compact Premium SUV : Lexus NX (Cadillac XT4, Porsche Macan)

: Lexus NX (Cadillac XT4, Porsche Macan) Midsize SUV : Toyota 4Runner (Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Venza)

: Toyota 4Runner (Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Venza) Midsize Premium SUV : Lexus RX (Lexus GX)

: Lexus RX (Lexus GX) Upper Midsize SUV : Chevrolet Traverse (Buick Enclave, Toyota Highlander)

: Chevrolet Traverse (Buick Enclave, Toyota Highlander) Upper Midsize Premium SUV : BMW X6 (Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5)

: BMW X6 (Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5) Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Source: J.D. Power

