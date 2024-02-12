Ferrari 499P, -6 at the presentation

Time for presentations at Ferrari. Tomorrow the Scuderia di Maranello will unveil the SF-24 at Fiorano, which however is not the only car that fans are eagerly awaiting. Covered by a cloth – until February 18th – there is also the 499Pthe Hypercar with which the Red will attempt to do an encore in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and be a title contender.

The Ferrari tweet

With this teaser Ferrari reminded the fans of Sunday's event.

The 2023 season saw Ferrari as the best of the rookies, as well as a long-time second force in the field. The 499P was reliable and fast, especially in qualifying and on low-load tracks and in the Centenary Le Mans it achieved the only non-Toyota success.

Toyota itself starts as favorite in 2024, but Ferrari is determined to take advantage of the year of apprenticeship and increase the performance of its Hypercar in order to compete – together with Porsche – for the title. There will be three 499Ps on the track, after having expanded its presence on the grid with the #83 car entrusted to partner AF Corse, at the wheel of which will be Robert Kubica.