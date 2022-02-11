The White House calls on Canada to take stronger action to lift the border barrier

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation is said to have discussed the importance of a well-functioning U.S. supply chain with his Canadian counterpart.

Stateside The White House says Canada has been urged to take stronger action to dismantle truck locks on the country’s common border. Protesters against the corona have been blocking checkpoints at the border for several days.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has called on Canada to seize federal power to resolve the situation, according to official sources, and has promised support from its ministry.

