“There is a Mediterranean corridor of prostitution”, says the professor Antonio Arino. In most of the postal codes that touch the sea, from the border with France in Girona to Cádiz, there is a flat or premises dedicated to this activity. The ease and discretion provided by the Internet to contact establishments and know what can be found in each of them has generated a dispersion of brothels, both from the outskirts of the city and by urban areas, and also in the breadth of hours . It is no longer necessary to go to a club at night or call on the phone to arrange a meeting, now this management has been transferred to the network. ”There is a massive migration to the internet and a transformation. It has become a new phenomenon,” says Ariño about the conclusions drawn from the first major study on the state of prostitution in Spain, which will be published this spring in both digital and paper formats.

When the Valencian Generalitat commissioned him to direct the report in April 2021, the first thing Ariño, Professor of Sociology at the University of Valencia, did was contact a data scientist, Rubén Rodríguez Casañ, to help him see what was happening In Internet. His surprise was remarkable. “I didn’t imagine what was there,” says Ariño. The option provided by the internet to filter requests has been extended to physical features, body types, ethnic groups, origins, age, services offered, by agency or independent organization, by offers, by prices, by time or by access to free parking. And there are also user reviews.

In total, the study has analyzed nearly half a million prostitution ads on six pages and the authors have detected several changes due to this transfer to the Internet. “The conception that was had until now was of clubs on the outskirts with neon lights. Today, as contact is established through the Internet, it is no longer necessary for these places to be visible. They are hidden inside the city”, indicates Rodríguez Casañ. Ariño speaks of an “urban relocation of prostitution”, but not to a specific neighborhood but “through dispersion and diffusion through the urban fabric: in some cases, this dispersion occurs along a transversal avenue or ring road, as can be seen in the cities of Valencia and Alicante.

“The appearance of mobile applications also favor this dispersion”, he adds, because the availability is based on the proximity between the residence of the advertisers and the place where the potential user is. “There is a contrast between the logic that operates in street prostitution and in clubs, and this new one that is dispersed and ramified. If it weren’t through this digital procedure, it would become invisible, as the vast majority of strategic actors have told us,” says Ariño, referring to the interviews with authorities, NGOs and other experts who have completed his study.

The importance of city centers is seen more clearly in the maps of Madrid and Barcelona: “By looking at all of them together, the concentration of locations according to a repeated pattern is perfectly captured. In the first place, the importance of three urban centers deserves to be highlighted, such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia”, says Ariño. “And along with the Mediterranean corridor, the Balearic Islands must also be added, due to the tourist economy and the transfer of visitors,” he adds.

The maps reflect a sample of the universe, not its complexity. One of the difficulties is, according to the authors, to distinguish the four main categories of establishments: “Thinking that the flats include only one model of prostitution is a mistake,” says Ariño. The typology ranges from truly independent women to girls who come from trafficking and who are subjugated by someone who controls them on the floor. “When NGOs go to see them, they don’t allow individual interviews or give them documentation,” explains the professor. Between these two types there are two other intermediates: a kind of cooperative, where they share a flat for convenience and that is usually related to “middle-high standing prostitution” and women who do not come from trafficking, but there is someone who manages them as a of agency, although they are free to leave whenever they want.

These geographic changes that allow greater discretion have made prostitution less perceived as a bad thing in polls because it is no longer seen: “It produces a dissociation in the common mind between unseen and dangerous street prostitution and ‘invisible’ prostitution, more tolerable,” says Ariño. This dissociation is seen in the 2021 Generalitat Valenciana Survey, when it is found that only 21.5% of the population considers women to be morally worthy in the context of street prostitution, while 40% consider women to be morally worthy. practice of escorts and 38% that of people who offer their services on the internet. “It is a very large difference and, of course, very significant,” the report clarifies.

The researchers have also been surprised by the detail with which the services are offered, and the schedules, which adapt to people’s free time slots. Internet ads are the evolution of newspaper classifieds. But with a difference: now space is infinite. In addition, there are the “reviews” of the applicants in their forums, who fill out forms where they tell their experiences in detail. “The audacity with which the information is offered is the audacity of the merchandise,” says Ariño. The usual filters in electronic commerce pages have reached this area: “The pages are very explicit in the use of photographs and the repertoire of services provided,” says the report. “A portal offers physical traits such as a) height and weight and b) hair type and breast size. On other websites you can filter by ethnicity, by ‘attributes’ such as ‘big asses’, ‘natural tits’, ‘young girls’, ‘mature’”.

“On the Internet, advertisements work with the logic of providing the maximum information and all the details of the ‘merchandise’ that may be significant for the client, that is, of the person as ‘object of commercial exchange,'” the text concludes. “And they also fit into people’s free time slots. The daytime schedule is fundamental”, explains Ariño. The analysis also offers information on the rates: although many services and pages vary, half an hour is around 50-60 euros and an hour, 100.

The main problem they have found when studying this universe is the darkness in which it lives. “We have done tastings, it is the only thing you can do,” says Ariño. “Our tastings are infinitely better than those of the police. The police only act if they have a complaint. “But when they commissioned me to do the study, they told me: ‘don’t worry, the civil government [de Valencia] will have all the data on prostitution’. My surprise is that when I go to the authorities, they are more clueless than I am,” she adds. The information reflects that the maps are taken from a single page to avoid duplication (due to ads that are repeated on different pages), so the number is much higher. That is to say, that there is not in a zone does not mean that there is none, only that it is not advertised on the page from which the data has been extracted.

Rodríguez Casañ looked for which pages could be representative of prostitution on the internet in Spain. He selected six advertisement websites and two plaintiffs’ forums: “I chose them because of the volume and type of information they gave,” he admits. Although there are many more pages, he kept these for magnitude and a certain order with his data, which was what he needed for the analysis. The vast majority of ads are for women, although there is also a notable number of men who offer services to other men and transsexuals. The authors have hardly found any offer for lesbians.

Some 35,000 users have been observed in the two plaintiffs’ forums, although less than 10,000 are active, and authors of more than 300,000 messages. However, one of the pages gives how many times users have clicked on each ad in the last 30 days: “The sum total of clicks in all the ads on the page it gives 17,931,909″, says the report, which reads: “Prostitution in 2021 is no longer prostitution in 2006″.

