The date is approaching, on April 8, much of North America will be able to enjoy a total solar eclipse, an astronomical event that will bring together millions of people. In United States The show can be seen in its entirety in 13 states, many of which have announced that they will suspend classes so that students do not miss this natural spectacle.

According to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), more than 31,600,000 people will see the solar eclipse. And, only in the United States, People will be able to see how the sky darkens during the day in an area that will go from Dallas, Texas, to Caribou, Maine. While in 48 states they will be able to see it in its partial phase.

Considering that this is an unmissable phenomenon, Several school districts have made the decision to suspend classes or release earlynot only so that the students can enjoy the eclipse, but also for safety reasons.

As an example, The Liverpool School District, in central New York, announced that it will suspend classes on April 8. Initially, they had considered ending classes around noon, but, taking into account the crowds of observers who will gather in the area, they believe that, for safety reasons, it is best for children not to attend.

At the same time, Livingston public schools in New York will suspend classes early with the intention that the students can arrive home on time and safely to enjoy the astronomical phenomenon.

In Texas, more than a dozen school districts have announced that they will suspend classes on April 8. In fact, the Manor Independent School District declared it a student holiday.

In Indiana, several school districts are modifying their schedules or canceling classes entirely, while some schools chose to provide remote classes that day.

At the same time, in Ohio, Rocky River City Schools, in the northeast, announced that Spring break would be extended one more day due to the eclipse.

This is the path that the eclipse will follow in the United States. Photo:POT Share

Safety during the April 8 solar eclipse

As already mentioned, one of the reasons why in some areas of the United States The decision was made to suspend classes because it is an unmissable astronomical phenomenon.. And the next solar eclipse visible in the United States will not happen until 2044.

But there is another important reason to consider keeping students out of school. In the states where the Moon will practically completely cover the Sun A huge influx of people is expected. This will imply, the authorities warn, everything from intense vehicular traffic to shortages of some products.

Authorities in Lorain County, Ohio, for example, They have asked residents to consider an additional supply of water, food and fuel. Additionally, they expect longer wait times at hospitals and gas stations.

Finally, another reason is that students may not have adequate supervision for correct observation, since, as NASA warns, It is essential to use special solar filters to be able to watch the eclipse safely.