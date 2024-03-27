Wednesday, March 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Strikes | HSL: Thursday's bus service runs as normal – “Let's go one day at a time”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Strikes | HSL: Thursday's bus service runs as normal – “Let's go one day at a time”

HSL's buses will run normally on Thursday. The fear has been running out of fuel.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) on Wednesday evening, it will be announced from communications that on Thursday the buses will be able to run normally.

“The operators have announced that they will be able to drive normally on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, we go one day at a time,” says the information designer Elias Kivelä About HSL's communication.

The threat has been running out of fuel. The situation was still unclear on Wednesday morning.

Head of HSL's procurement unit Mika Häyrynen commented on Wednesday morning that “earlier threats may soon begin to materialize.”

About 60 percent of the bus fleet uses diesel as fuel.

After running out of fuel, bus lines that run close to rail traffic, such as trains and subways, would probably not run, Häyrynen said earlier this week.

The reason the fuel shortage is due to the political strikes that have continued for the third week.

See also  Space flights | Nasa once again cancels the launch of a giant rocket for an important test flight towards the moon

The strikes have brought the export ports to a standstill, stopped freight transport by railways and affected the distribution of fuels.

Oil refining company Neste has warned operators that a prolonged strike could make it difficult to get fuel. Neste said on Wednesday that there has been a shortage of diesel in particular at its stations.

#Strikes #HSL #Thursday39s #bus #service #runs #normal #Let39s #day #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Big week of the five senses in Cartagena

Big week of the five senses in Cartagena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result