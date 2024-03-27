Strikes | HSL: Thursday's bus service runs as normal – “Let's go one day at a time”

HSL's buses will run normally on Thursday. The fear has been running out of fuel.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) on Wednesday evening, it will be announced from communications that on Thursday the buses will be able to run normally.

“The operators have announced that they will be able to drive normally on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, we go one day at a time,” says the information designer Elias Kivelä About HSL's communication.

The threat has been running out of fuel. The situation was still unclear on Wednesday morning.

Head of HSL's procurement unit Mika Häyrynen commented on Wednesday morning that “earlier threats may soon begin to materialize.”

About 60 percent of the bus fleet uses diesel as fuel.

After running out of fuel, bus lines that run close to rail traffic, such as trains and subways, would probably not run, Häyrynen said earlier this week.

The reason the fuel shortage is due to the political strikes that have continued for the third week.

The strikes have brought the export ports to a standstill, stopped freight transport by railways and affected the distribution of fuels.

Oil refining company Neste has warned operators that a prolonged strike could make it difficult to get fuel. Neste said on Wednesday that there has been a shortage of diesel in particular at its stations.