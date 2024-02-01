NOTE IN PROCESS…
When Robert Dante Siboldi took the reins of the team Tigers In times of many doubts and few answers, one of the things that was asked of him was that, in that semester, he classify Tigres at least to the CONCACAF semifinal and that he play a decent role in the league. However, he did more than that.
In CONCACAF they advanced to the semifinals, where they were eliminated by the Panzas Verdes de León, and in Liga Mx they did so well that they became the champions of Mexican soccer. However, the debt in the international competition is still pending, so this 2024 edition will be crucial for the aspirations of the feline team, which does not want to miss its participation in the next edition of the Club World Cup.
Tigres' opponent in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League will be the Vancouver Whitecaps, whom it has already eliminated on two previous occasions. First in the semifinals of the 2016-2017 CONCACAF Champions League, and recently in the Leagues Cup, leaving them out in the round of 32, through the penalty shootout.
Now things will be different. The Canadians will want to get rid of the thorn and thus advance to the next round of the international tournament, but Tigres will not be an easy rival at all. Players like Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino or André-Pierre Gignac himself will surely want to play in one last club World Cup with the Tigres, before putting an end to their professional career.
You can see the game through the signal ESPN (Mexico). In the United States it will be on the TelevisaUnivision signal.
