New milestone in sales for the fun cooperative game from the authors of A Way Out.

The team behind It Takes Two have every reason to be happy. After winning the GOTY 2021 at The Game Awards and getting the same award at the 3DJuegos 2021 awards, this fantastic cooperative action adventure has managed to break a new record with its millionaire sales.

It Takes Two will make the leap to film and televisionJust a few months after confirming that It Takes Two had surpassed three million games sold, Hazelight Studios just announced that the game has surpassed the mark of the five million Worldwide. “Our team is absolutely shocked just thinking about how many players have enjoyed our game!” reports the team captained by the author of the notable A Way Out.

As we told you in our review of It Takes Two, this cooperative action video game “combines narrative and gameplay with great talent and genius”, creating an extremely fun gaming experience. “Even if you’re put off by having to play it together, you should give it a try. Otherwise, you’ll be missing out on one of the best all-in-one adventures to come out in a long time.”

The news comes just days after It Takes Two was confirmed to be getting a TV adaptation and a movie, with the producers of the Sonic movie on the project.

