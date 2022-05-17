Paulo’s last seasons have been troubled but even in this particularly tough one, the Argentine scored 15 goals, lighting up the scene. One wonders if it is right to give up without the possibility of further discussions
A little overshadowed by Chiellini’s greeting, and by the well-deserved applause of a great defender, Dybala also took leave of his fans. First the smiles and then the tears, first the lap to greet the crowd and then the silence in the deserted stadium: he, there, next to Vlahovic, meditating on what has been and above all on what could have been.
