Club América won its 14th Liga MX title this weekend. The Eagles worked in the best possible way throughout the semester and were able to overcome the small crises they had throughout the season. André Jardine and his team made this work count, consecrating themselves in the best possible way: on a packed Azteca Stadium field and against Tigres, the best rival.
In the América squad there is a very particular case: Igor Lichnovsky. The center back arrived at the last minute of the summer market, after being deleted from Tigres and even being close to signing for a team in the Kings League Spain.
Despite looking for several options in the market, the American board was not able to close any of these signings, so they opted for the loan of the Chilean for a few months, a signing that was highly criticized and that, in the end, has been key in achieving 14.
Two days after arriving at the club, Igor Lichnovsky was starting in the national classic against Chivas and since then, the center back did not release his star role for the rest of the tournament, giving the lower zone security that they had lost for a long time. several tournaments.
In the end Igor went from being close to being out of professional football for six months to being the only real two-time champion of Liga MX. Will America be able to buy his letter so that he can continue in the club?
