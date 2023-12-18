Earlier, the French shipping group CMA CGM said on Monday that it would transfer… a path some Her ships To the Cape of Good Hope route following attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

“All other container ships belonging to the group in the region that are scheduled to pass through the Red Sea have already been instructed to reach safe areas and to temporarily stop their journey until further notice,” the Marseille-based group said in a statement on its website.

The Yemeni Houthi group announced earlier Monday that it had attacked two commercial ships in the Red Sea with drones.

The Houthis say they are attacking ships in the Red Sea that have ties to Israel in protest against its military attack on the Gaza Strip, and warned against sailing to the region, which prompted the company to change the course of the two shipments.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of a multinational operation to protect trade in the Red Sea in the wake of Houthi missile and drone attacks.