Cristina Bowerman, chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant Glass Hostaria in Rome, recently added a penalty for customers who do not show up at her restaurant. A move to try to combat the bad habit of no-shows, i.e. booking in a club without actually going there. All after a cancellation arrived with minimum notice, if not with zero notice. To counter this phenomenon, the operators are doing their best, and in most cases (just like Bowerman) they decide to establish a penalty for anyone who does not show up at the restaurant after booking (also leaving their card details).

To counter this bad habit, Bowerman has decided to establish a penalty equal to 75 euros if the cancellation arrives with minimum notice, or even without notice.

The no show does not represent a crime, however it is necessary to keep in mind the “trust” agreement stipulated between the customer and the operator at the time of booking: if the agreement expressed in advance provides for the penalty, the customer is aware of the consequences pecuniary deriving from the no show.

On the Glass Hostaria website, Cristina Bowerman’s restaurant on the reservation page states: “Your reservation can be canceled without charge up to 48 hours before the visit by contacting the restaurant. In case of no-show or cancellation communicated less than 48 hours in advance, a penalty of €75 will be applied for each person booked”.

As stated on the website laleggepertutti.it, no show is not a crime. Booking and not showing up is not considered a criminal offence, and in fact there is no law prohibiting it. On the other hand, however, we must consider the agreement stipulated between the restaurateur and the customer at the time of booking. Provided that this agreement, a sort of atypical contract, expressly provides for the payment of a penalty in the event of a no show.