We tried the new one Smart #1, first Electric SUV made by Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with Geely, with powers ranging from 272 to 428 horsepower! We covered the first kilometers in the company of this new delicious electric carlooking forward to seeing it on the road in June 2023.

Watch the video of the road test of the new Smart #1; the new baby All-electric SUV designed for the urban environment but with remarkable performance that makes driving fun. There is talk of a sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on the 272 HP RWD version and just 3.9 seconds for the Brabus 4×4, with dual engine and 428 HP. The traction battery has a capacity of no less than 66 kWh, which, depending on the version, allows it to travel up to 400-440 km. In the video you will find how it is made, how the infotainment works and the driving impressions of the Smart #1 Brabus with a electric motor 200 kW rear and a 115 kW front one, while following a brief guide of the Smart #1 Premium 200 kW and rear-wheel drive.

VIDEO test Smart #1 2023

Video Smart #1 2023 test driving impressions plug-in hybrid SUV track test

Smart Photo #1

