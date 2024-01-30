Arsenal embark on a crucial journey with their upcoming schedule, facing challenges in the Premier League and Champions League. With five exciting matches ahead, the intensity increases as the Gunners hope to stay alive in all competitions. Arteta's men want titles.
After the FA Cup match, Arsenal and Liverpool will meet again, this time in the Premier League. The match will be of maximum tension, since both teams are fighting in the highest positions, so we will surely attend a great football match and great entertainment for the spectator.
On this day Arsenal will face a team that is playing at a good level and that already beat them in the first leg of the domestic competition. With players of enormous quality, Arteta's team will not have an easy time and will have to give their best level if they want to take the three points from the London Stadium.
In this confrontation, the whole gunner He will visit a recently promoted player who, in addition, is not having a good season. They currently occupy the penultimate position in the Premier League table, so, in principle, the match should not escape Arteta's team.
The Champions League is back, and Arsenal will travel to Portugal to play this first leg of the round of 16 against Porto. The Portuguese team qualified for this phase after finishing second in a group they shared with FC Barcelona, among others. A very interesting tie awaits us and it will surely not disappoint anyone.
The Emirates Stadium will witness an exciting duel on February 24, 2024, when Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League. With both teams eager for crucial points, anticipation is growing around this clash that promises intensity and action in the top English competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Liverpool
|
February 4
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 11th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
February 17th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Port
|
February 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Newcastle
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
