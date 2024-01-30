UpdateA US judge has rejected a $55 billion pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As a result, the size of the wealth of the richest man in the world has suddenly become uncertain. Without the package, his wealth would drop to more than $154 billion, making him the third-richest person on earth.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
01-30-24, 11:35 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#American #judge #puts #mega #reward #Elon #Musk #longer #richest #person #earth
Leave a Reply