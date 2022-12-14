Ana Martínez Vidal and Fernando López Miras, during their meeting yesterday morning at the Palacio de San Esteban. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

The absence of the PSOE, which refuses to dialogue with the regional government, marked the round of contacts by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, who yesterday received parliamentary spokesmen and members of the parties represented in the Palacio de San Esteban the Assembly that wanted to listen to him (Neither did Podemos attend).