Aguascalientes.- Aguascalientes has six old neighborhoods that hide treasuresare the neighborhoods of the Station, Guadalupe, San Marcos, Encino, La Purísima and Salud.

The Station Neighborhood It is one of the foundations of Aguascalientes, this place has tourist attractions such as Tres Centurias Theme Park, Station GardenRailway Museum, Paseo de la Alameda, among others.

Meanwhile he San Marcos neighborhoodone of the most popular because the San Marcos National Fair, It is located five minutes from the Plaza de Armas.

The Health Quarter It is one of the oldest in the city and you can find the Pantheon of Health and the Roundabout of Illustrious Men.

In the Encino neighborhood you can find Jose Guadalupe Posada Museumwho is the creator of ‘la Catrina’, in addition to the Temple of Encino where the Black Christ, icon of the neighborhood, is located, in front is the garden of Encino and three typical restaurants.

If you want to visit an emblematic point of Aguascalientes, you can visit the roundabout of La Purísima, in the neighborhood also called La Purísimaits temple that was made by the famous architect Refugio Reyes Rivas, other attractions are its traditional tianguis, its market, the Miguel Hidalgo park.

We recommend you read:

In the Guadalupe neighborhood is famous for its pantheons “De los Ángeles” and “De la Cruz”, in the center is the temple and garden of Guadalupe.