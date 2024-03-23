The Netflix series “The 3 Body Problem”, based on the trilogy of books by Chinese author Liu Cixin, has generated considerable interest among both science fiction lovers and those interested in the mysteries of the cosmos. However, what many may not know is that this story has its roots in a real case that has intrigued scientists and enthusiasts of the unknown for decades.

The plot of “The 3 Body Problem” focuses on a secret military project in China which sends signals into space in an attempt to establish contact with extraterrestrial civilizations. This premise, although fictional, finds its origins in a real event that took place in 1977 and has been the subject of speculation and debate ever since.

On August 15, 1977, the Big Ear radio telescope from Ohio State University detected a radio signal of unknown origin that lasted approximately 72 seconds. The intensity and nature of this signal caught the attention of scientists, and astronomer Jerry Ehman, who was monitoring the telescope at the time, recorded his surprise with the simple but eloquent message “Wow!”

The signal was named “Wow!” and has been the subject of study and speculation ever since. For decades, scientists have tried to determine its origin, exploring various hypotheses ranging from natural emissions to the possibility that it was generated by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization.

Although the signal “Wow!” remains an unsolved enigma, some researchers have proposed more earthly explanations. One of the most accepted theories suggests that the signal could have been caused by comet activity in the region of space where it was detected, although this explanation has not been definitively confirmed.

Although the plot is fictional, it is inspired by a real event that occurred in 1977, when the Big Ear radio telescope at Ohio State University detected a mysterious radio signal known as “Wow!”. Photo: Netflix/ED MILLER.

Inspiration from Liu Cixin's trilogy

The Netflix series “The 3 Body Problem” is based on the first novel of Liu Cixin's trilogy, which has the same name. In this work, the author explores the implications of possible contact with extraterrestrial civilizations and the consequences it could have for humanity.

In addition to the main plot, the series also addresses broader themes related to science, technology, and ethics. Through the characters and their experiences, the viewer is invited to reflect on fundamental questions about the human existence and our place in the universe.

The Netflix adaptation has been praised for its fidelity to the original work and its ability to capture the essence and spirit of Liu Cixin's books. The series has been acclaimed by critics and viewers alike, who have praised its intelligent writing, its impressive visuals and its ability to generate tension and suspense.

While “The 3-Body Problem” is a work of fiction, its origin is rooted in a real event that has fascinated scientists and fans of the unknown for decades. Through the Netflix series and Liu Cixin's books, viewers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of mystery, intrigue and speculation about the secrets of the cosmos and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.