



01:36

Russia has been the target of other attacks in the past, although the one on March 22, 2024 was the deadliest in the last 20 years in the Russian capital. The previous one, which left more victims (at least 40 dead), was in 2004, when a bomb exploded in a Moscow subway car; and another event, which left 39 dead and more than 60 injured, occurred on March 29, 2010, as a result of two suicide attacks, also in the Moscow metro.